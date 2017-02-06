Top police commander Phahlane challenges Ipid corruption investigation

Acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane has filed legal papers in the Pretoria High Court to ensure the legality of an investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

Phahalane’s spokesman‚ Brigadier Sally de Beer, confirmed that papers were filed in the High Court in Pretoria, but would not add to this, saying "it’s a matter before court".

Ipid has said it will oppose the legal challenge.