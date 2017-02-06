Top police commander Phahlane challenges Ipid corruption investigation
The acting national police commissioner has initiated high court bid action to stop the police watchdog investigating corruption allegations against him
Acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane has filed legal papers in the Pretoria High Court to ensure the legality of an investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.
Phahalane’s spokesman‚ Brigadier Sally de Beer, confirmed that papers were filed in the High Court in Pretoria, but would not add to this, saying "it’s a matter before court".
Ipid has said it will oppose the legal challenge.
The court is also being asked to order Ipid to stop using private forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan’s help in investigating Phahlane.
Ipid spokesman Moses Dlamini said the directorate had not receive the papers yet. "We will definitely defend against this legal application‚" he said.
The filing of the papers follows a lengthy battle between Phahlane and Ipid, which is investigating allegations of corruption against Phahalane.
The directorate has been conducting a lifestyle audit on Phahlane. This involves asking how he bought an R80,000 sound system. It is also looking into how he could afford a fleet of luxury cars.
Phahlane has said previously the corruption allegations are baseless.
TMG Digital
