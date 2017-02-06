Tender rigging ‘anomalies’ among building firms need to be probed, Outa urges

Despite this, information on the various tenders during the project was difficult to access, and there was prima facie evidence of various "anomalies" that had begged explanation, Outa chairperson Wayne Duvenage said during a media briefing in Johannesburg.

Civil claims against the construction sector needed to be re-opened, and further oversight bodies for the sector strengthened, he said.

The lobby group’s report, released on Monday, follows a similar report in February 2016 — then concluding that Sanral overpaid by 321% — which had been roundly criticised by Sanral as inaccurate.

Outa said despite this, it was confident that even with a generous margin of error, its broader concern about payment stood and that it had, in fact, been conservative during its costing of 19 separate projects involved during the GFIP.

The group was still pressing for additional information related to the project, but its concern remained the apparently high cost of road construction in SA during the past decade, as well as for future projects.

"Sanral lost a great opportunity a year ago to deal with this issue in a constructive manner," said Outa’s transport portfolio director Ben Theron, speaking at the same briefing.

"Instead of working with Outa to explain or unpack Outa’s concerns, they chose to be adversarial and to thwart Outa’s attempts to obtain all the tender documents and details pertaining to the project," he said.