Tender rigging ‘anomalies’ among building firms need to be probed, Outa urges
Outa chairperson Wayne Duvenage has rejected a recent settlement between the state and major construction firms
The lobby group Organisation for Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is advocating for the appointment of a national commission of inquiry to look into collusion in the construction sector, rejecting a recent settlement between the government and the country’s major construction firms over tender rigging.
On Monday, Outa released a revised report benchmarking the cost of the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP), saying the best information at its disposal pointed to a project that resulted in the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) overpaying on the project by at least 116%.
Using three separate methodologies for benchmarking the cost of the project, Outa estimated that the fair value of the improvement of 190km of Gauteng’s freeways ranged between R8bn and R8.7bn.
Despite this, information on the various tenders during the project was difficult to access, and there was prima facie evidence of various "anomalies" that had begged explanation, Outa chairperson Wayne Duvenage said during a media briefing in Johannesburg.
Civil claims against the construction sector needed to be re-opened, and further oversight bodies for the sector strengthened, he said.
The lobby group’s report, released on Monday, follows a similar report in February 2016 — then concluding that Sanral overpaid by 321% — which had been roundly criticised by Sanral as inaccurate.
Outa said despite this, it was confident that even with a generous margin of error, its broader concern about payment stood and that it had, in fact, been conservative during its costing of 19 separate projects involved during the GFIP.
The group was still pressing for additional information related to the project, but its concern remained the apparently high cost of road construction in SA during the past decade, as well as for future projects.
"Sanral lost a great opportunity a year ago to deal with this issue in a constructive manner," said Outa’s transport portfolio director Ben Theron, speaking at the same briefing.
"Instead of working with Outa to explain or unpack Outa’s concerns, they chose to be adversarial and to thwart Outa’s attempts to obtain all the tender documents and details pertaining to the project," he said.
Outa would consider further legal action but would first write to the Department of Transport and Department of Public Enterprises, requesting that a commission of inquiry into collusive practices in the sector be initiated.
The broader agreement reached by the government and seven listed construction companies covering alleged collusion related to infrastructure built for the 2010 Fifa World Cup was "hardly punitive", Duvenhage said.
The agreement covered the companies’ exposure to potential claims for damages from projects arising from the fast-track settlement process launched by SA’s competition authorities in early 2011.
In terms of the agreement, state agencies including Sanral dropped their various civil claims, with the companies agreeing to pay a R1.4bn fine, and to make a further "voluntary" payment of R1.5bn to support social investment initiatives.
