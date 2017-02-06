National

Solly Msimanga in Unitas hospital after helping driver in distress

06 February 2017 - 16:46 PM Graeme Hosken
Solly Msimanga. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga has been admitted to hospital, after being injured when he stopped to help a stranded motorist while on his way to work.

Mayoral spokesperson Samkelo Mgobozi said the mayor saw a motorist in distress as he drove through Centurion on Monday morning and stopped to assist.

"When he opened the car’s bonnet he was exposed to fumes and sustained minor burns. He was taken to Unitas hospital, where he is still recovering."

He said the motorist was uninjured.

Mgobozi said the mayor would return to work and would be ready for the auditor-general’s report into the city’s finances on Tuesday.

