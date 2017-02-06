This was seen as a clear indication that Mkhwebane was likely to withdraw her notice to oppose Zuma‚ the newspaper reported.

But‚ she told Radio 702 on Monday morning: "Now I indicated that we are giving‚ we have given ourselves time to consult enough to prepare a well-informed affidavit whether to oppose or not to oppose‚ that was based on the fact that the opposition was to comply to the court rules‚ so purely based on that and nothing else."

When pressed‚ she said: "I have opposed to comply with court rules‚ and I indicated that we have requested the legal opinion from senior counsel‚ with the attorneys of record‚ and then I will respond soon on where we are going.

"In fact‚ if we didn’t respond‚ it would be to our disadvantage‚ as an institution‚ therefore we also needed to be given time to prepare our documentation and prepare our affidavit to indicate our intention to oppose‚ and then we give enough information to say what are the reasons for us to that effect."

Mkhwebane said she understood the frustrations of the public‚ but said the legal opinion was expected this week.

TMG Digital