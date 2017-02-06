Mkhwebane to get advice on whether to oppose Zuma’s review of report
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will be getting "a legal opinion" this week on whether to oppose President Jacob Zuma’s review of her predecessor Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report.
Mkhwebane on Monday denied reports that she was siding with Zuma‚ who is opposing Madonsela’s order that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng appoint the judge to chair to inquiry.
In an interview with Sunday Times‚ Mkhwebane said she believed that any judge‚ even one appointed by Zuma‚ would be capable of investigating the Gupta family’s alleged influence on Zuma’s Cabinet‚ because the judiciary was independent.
This was seen as a clear indication that Mkhwebane was likely to withdraw her notice to oppose Zuma‚ the newspaper reported.
But‚ she told Radio 702 on Monday morning: "Now I indicated that we are giving‚ we have given ourselves time to consult enough to prepare a well-informed affidavit whether to oppose or not to oppose‚ that was based on the fact that the opposition was to comply to the court rules‚ so purely based on that and nothing else."
When pressed‚ she said: "I have opposed to comply with court rules‚ and I indicated that we have requested the legal opinion from senior counsel‚ with the attorneys of record‚ and then I will respond soon on where we are going.
"In fact‚ if we didn’t respond‚ it would be to our disadvantage‚ as an institution‚ therefore we also needed to be given time to prepare our documentation and prepare our affidavit to indicate our intention to oppose‚ and then we give enough information to say what are the reasons for us to that effect."
Mkhwebane said she understood the frustrations of the public‚ but said the legal opinion was expected this week.
TMG Digital
