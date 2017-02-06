President Jacob Zuma will on Tuesday try to drum up support from the business sector when he hosts a pre-state of the nation address business investor luncheon in Cape Town.

The president will push the "unity in action" theme championed at the ANC’s anniversary celebrations in January in a bid to "to drive SA on a sustainable growth path".

"The meeting will serve as a platform to further strengthen co-operation between government‚ organised labour and business to promote inclusive economic growth‚ radical socioeconomic transformation and job creation in SA‚" a statement from the Presidency said.

"This follows on a successful year of close co-operation between government‚ labour and business aimed at reigniting economic growth."

The Presidency said Zuma would be accompanied by members of the inter-ministerial committee on investment‚ "which he established in 2016 to improve support and assistance to investors wishing to take advantage of vast investment opportunities in SA".

It also noted that it would "be the second time that President Zuma meets with business leaders a few days before he delivers the state of the nation address"‚ which he is due to present in the National Assembly on Thursday.

"This initiative underscores the importance that President Zuma attaches to close co-operation and unity in action between organised labour‚ business and government in turning around the economy and creating jobs".

BusinessLIVE reported on Monday that Zuma would‚ after the state of the nation address on Thursday evening‚ for the first time leave the National Assembly after his speech to address party supporters on Cape Town’s Grand Parade.