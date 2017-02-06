Health ministry seeks help from WHO in offering better psychiatric healthcare

Both the national and Gauteng provincial health departments have heeded the call by the health ombud to implement several recommendations, following the deaths of 94 psychiatric patients who were transferred to various nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) across the province.

The moves comes after the release of the much-anticipated report by health ombud Prof Malegapuru Makgoba last Wednesday, which contained explosive findings against former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu.

"The Gauteng department of health will work together with the national department to overhaul mental healthcare in the province," said the two departments in a joint statement. "The World Health Organisation has been contacted to provide expert assistance in the re-establishment of quality mental health care in Gauteng.