Health ministry seeks help from WHO in offering better psychiatric healthcare
Health ombud Prof Malegapuru Makgoba published a report containing explosive findings against former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu
Both the national and Gauteng provincial health departments have heeded the call by the health ombud to implement several recommendations, following the deaths of 94 psychiatric patients who were transferred to various nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) across the province.
The moves comes after the release of the much-anticipated report by health ombud Prof Malegapuru Makgoba last Wednesday, which contained explosive findings against former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu.
"The Gauteng department of health will work together with the national department to overhaul mental healthcare in the province," said the two departments in a joint statement. "The World Health Organisation has been contacted to provide expert assistance in the re-establishment of quality mental health care in Gauteng.
"The government has established a team comprising senior officials‚ specialists in the area of mental health‚ doctors‚ psychiatrists‚ psychologists‚ nurses‚ occupational therapists‚ civil society organisations and family representatives to respond immediately to the recommendations of the report issued by the health ombudsman…‚" they said.
Makgoba was tasked with investigating the deaths of 36 psychiatric and disabled patients in the care of NGOs contracted by the Gauteng health department. Families of patients had complained of poor care and suspicious deaths at some facilities.
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi ordered the inquiry.
The patients were placed in NGOs after the Gauteng health department ended its contract with Life Esidimeni Hospital‚ which was looking after about 1‚900 seriously mentally ill patients.
Mahlangu has since resigned and has been replaced by Dr Gwen Ramokgopa‚ a former deputy minister of health.
The process of instituting disciplinary proceedings against officials in the Gauteng department of health for the patients’ deaths was launched on Friday.
A forensic investigation by the South African Police Service is also under way.
