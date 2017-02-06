The DA is to write to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, asking her to launch an investigation into what it refers to as Mhlathuze Water Board chairwoman Dudu Myeni’s flagrant abuse of public funds.

On Sunday, City Press revealed details of Myeni’s travel invoices and itineraries for 23 trips booked and paid for by the Mhlathuze Water Board.

The documents show trips totalling R678‚761 — with spending on five-star hotels‚ business class travel‚ hotel room service and a limousine ride.

"This extravagant expenditure was allowed even though Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan had announced cost-cutting, which limited air travel‚ car hire‚ accommodation and conferences‚" said DA deputy spokeswoman on human settlements Tarnia Baker.

In terms of the Public Protector Act‚ the public protector is empowered to investigate "abuse or unjustifiable exercise of power or unfair‚ capricious‚ discourteous or other improper conduct or undue delay by a person performing a public function".