ANC Women’s League tells Thuli Madonsela to accept that her term is over

Matuba described the allegations as "a direct attack" on the parliamentary committee formed to "shortlist‚ interview and recommend a suitable candidate for the position of the public protector".

"These allegations portray the ad hoc committee as nothing but a rubber-stamping committee of decisions taken outside the committee.

"The process of appointing the public protector was transparent and fair. All political parties except the friends of Israel — a nest of some with racist tendencies — the DA, supported the appointment of advocate Mkhwebane as a suitable candidate."

Matuba said: "By casting aspersions about the appointment, Madonsela is not only undermining the integrity of Parliament‚ the state president and advocate Mkhwebane‚ but also the intelligence of South Africans who watched the transparent and fair live interviews of the candidates.

"Advocate Thuli Madonsela must accept that her term as a public protector came to an end after a seven-year term and she must focus on her new role at University of Stellenbosch under the chancellorship of Johann Rupert‚" she added.

Madonsela is set to take up a chair in social justice at the university’s law faculty in 2018 after a year-long sabbatical.

Matuba also said Mkhwebane had "acted in good spirit of governance by ensuring that those who are liable for the damages of the state vehicle which was allocated to her predecessor pay for the damages".