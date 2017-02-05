Rugby legend Joost van der Westhuizen‚ who is in a critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit of a Johannesburg hospital‚ is putting up an incredible fight and is responding well to his loved ones‚ the J9 Foundation said on Sunday morning.

"He really is our Superman!" the foundation said.

The former Springbok captain and scrumhalf was rushed to hospital on Saturday morning.

Sources close to the rugby legend said family had gathered at the hospital fearing the worst.

"They are all praying. Everyone is fearing the worst but there is always hope. They know Joost is a fighter‚" said one source close to his estranged wife‚ singer Amor Vittone.

Joost was diagnosed with a form of motor neuron disease in 2011 and has publicly fought the disease.

In recent years he has been confined to a wheelchair and has battled to speak. He was recently put on an oxygen machine to help him breath and "sleep better".

The J9 Foundation has appealed to fans of the former rugby star to continue praying for him.

"Please continue praying‚ the family appreciates all the support from across the world‚" it said.

TMG Digital