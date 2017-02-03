READ: Full report on the death of psychiatric patients
Nearly 100 psychiatric patients died in appalling conditions in the care of unlicensed NGOs
03 February 2017 - 13:33 PM
Family members of psychiatric patients who died hold an ‘Esidimeni 37’ prayer vigil. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
Health ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba’s report into the scandal, which has shocked the country, found that Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu's cost-cutting exercise to move the patients from Life Esidimeni had been expensive and deadly.
Read the full report here.
