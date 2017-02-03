National

READ: Full report on the death of psychiatric patients

Nearly 100 psychiatric patients died in appalling conditions in the care of unlicensed NGOs

03 February 2017 - 13:33 PM
Family members of psychiatric patients who died hold an ‘Esidimeni 37’ prayer vigil. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
Family members of psychiatric patients who died hold an ‘Esidimeni 37’ prayer vigil. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

Health ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba’s report into the scandal, which has shocked the country, found that Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu's  cost-cutting exercise to move the patients from Life Esidimeni had been expensive and deadly.

EDITORIAL: Victims of the state’s priorities

The prolonged suffering and miserable deaths of 94 psychiatric patients expose the corrupt state's betrayal of SA's moral foundation
Health boss named in report on patient deaths still at work

Dr Tiego Ephraim Selebano has been implicated in the transfer of more than 1,000 psychiatric patients to unlicensed NGOs
DA lays culpable homicide charges against Qedani Mahlangu

The party’s affidavit says there can be no doubt the deaths of 94 psychiatric patients are a direct consequence of her conduct as health MEC
