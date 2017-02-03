Phiyega not fit to hold office, inquiry finds

Suspended national police commissioner Riah Phiyega is not fit to hold office and must be fired for mishandling the police’s response to a mining strike in Marikana, the Claassen board of inquiry has found.

The report’s damning findings and recommendations against Phiyega were made public for the first time on Thursday in the portfolio committee on police after it resolved to declassify it.

Phiyega has petitioned the high court to review the report.

President Jacob Zuma, who got the report in mid-December and sent it to Parliament, has studied its contents, but he has not said how he will implement its recommendations.

The Claassen inquiry found Phiyega guilty of serious misconduct and breach of her duty in managing and controlling the police’s response to the August 2012 unprotected platinum sector strike in Marikana, in which 44 people died.

The 78-page report paints Phiyega as an unsatisfactory witness, who provided vague responses to questions about the tactical option the police had devised to handle the scene where mine workers had congregated during the strike.