DA secures fuller hearing before Parliament on SAA forensic reports

The DA says the next scheduled South African Airways (SAA) hearing before Parliament has been extended to a full day, after the party asked that the outcomes of 15 forensic reports conducted at the airline since 2009 be interrogated.

It was concerning that of the 16 external forensic investigations, the only one that had not been concluded and was still in progress was described by the Treasury as an "investigation into why SAA incurs losses, and is dependent on the shareholder for bail-outs", DA finance spokesperson Alf Lees said on Friday.

This was "bizarre" given that the investigation into SAA dependency on the taxpayer was being conducted by the Hawks, said Lees, adding that the DA would submit applications for copies of the full reports under the Promotion of Access to Information Act and request a full progress report on the ongoing investigation.

According to Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, forensic investigations had been undertaken since 2009 including probes into SAA’s commercial relationship with Mango, and the sale and leaseback of 10 Airbus A320-200 aircraft to SAA.

SAA is expected to appear before the standing committee on finance on March 29.

On Friday, Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed that an investigation at SAA was ongoing, but declined to comment further on the structure or scope of the investigation. However, in January 2016, the Hawks said it had been "sanctioned to investigate illegal activities at SAA" which, among other things, included "uncovering the truth on the alleged theft, fraud and corruption involving contracts, agreements, tenders, procurement and irregular closure of SAA routes in Senegal, India and Beijing".

"The investigation is also set to scrutinise allegations of sabotage, irregular use of private investigators to spy and solicit confidential information with a view to undermine operations and safety of passengers," the Hawks said at the time.