Never mind the "fake news" narrative about buying local in a backlash against imports — the South African poultry industry is struggling with the high cost of feed. And "systemic problems".

David Wolpert‚ CEO of the Association of Meat Importers and Exporters of SA (Amiesa)‚ has written to the chair of the portfolio committee on trade and industry in Parliament requesting a inquiry into the local chicken industry.

"I am concerned that the public has been misled in the debate surrounding the state of the local chicken industry and the jobs that the industry is shedding‚" he said. "Worse‚ it is our contention that this manipulation not only serves to preserve the profits of the local industry‚ but also puts SA’s food security at risk.

"Local poultry would have the public believe that importers of chicken have been to blame for recent job losses in local industry. To this end‚ they have led a campaign that seeks to shift blame to a conveniently identifiable scapegoat — away from their own serious and endemic problems."