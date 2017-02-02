National

The real reason our chicken farmers are struggling, and it’s not about imports

02 February 2017 - 11:07 AM Staff Writer
PICTURE: FINANCIAL MAIL
PICTURE: FINANCIAL MAIL

Never mind the "fake news" narrative about buying local in a backlash against imports — the South African poultry industry is struggling with the high cost of feed. And "systemic problems".

David Wolpert‚ CEO of the Association of Meat Importers and Exporters of SA (Amiesa)‚ has written to the chair of the portfolio committee on trade and industry in Parliament requesting a inquiry into the local chicken industry.

"I am concerned that the public has been misled in the debate surrounding the state of the local chicken industry and the jobs that the industry is shedding‚" he said. "Worse‚ it is our contention that this manipulation not only serves to preserve the profits of the local industry‚ but also puts SA’s food security at risk.

"Local poultry would have the public believe that importers of chicken have been to blame for recent job losses in local industry. To this end‚ they have led a campaign that seeks to shift blame to a conveniently identifiable scapegoat — away from their own serious and endemic problems."

SA and EU spar over chicken meat ‘dumping’

Angry workers and managers plan to march on the EU headquarters in Pretoria to protest against cheap imports and mounting job losses
Economy
1 day ago

RCL interim earnings plunge

Crisis in chicken industry sees half of workforce at Rainbow plant retrenched and hefty losses of up to 54%
Companies
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: The fox in the hen house

The main challenge facing South African poultry producers is that, between them and their international competitors, the playing field is not level
Opinion
3 days ago

According to Wolpert‚ the facts are:

• Imported poultry makes up only 14% of all the chicken consumed nationally; this is simply too small an amount to have any serious effect on local industry.

• The real challenge facing local producers relates to the high cost of feed due to the drought. Maize prices are expected to drop later this year and this will have a significant‚ positive effect on local producers’ profits.

• Protectionist policies will not fix the local industry but rather paper over the cracks of their inadequate business planning and management.

• South African poultry does not have a successful export policy‚ which would take up the excess production capacity. The EU would be an ideal destination for duty-free exports.

Imported EU chicken was already subject to a newly implemented 13.9% "safeguard duty" and the local industry was seeking further tariffs‚ said Wolpert.

"This will only lead to SA’s poorest consumers subsidising the local chicken industry."

He added: "For as long as the local industry willfully deflects scrutiny from its own systemic problem‚ SA’s food security remains at risk. That is why I have requested that the portfolio committee chair consider launching an appropriate parliamentary inquiry into the local chicken industry."

TMG Digital

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Launching satellite is space agency’s big focus
National / Science & Environment
2.
Health boss named in report on patient deaths ...
National / Health
3.
Khomotso Phahlane declares willingness to submit ...
National
4.
Phiyega not fit to hold office, inquiry finds
National

Related Articles

Poultry industry in crisis and needs help on several fronts, MPs hear
National

RCL’s new business model leads to 1,350 job losses at its KwaZulu-Natal plant
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Woes continue for RCL Foods as interim earnings halve
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Government should buy chicken farms, Gwede Mantashe says
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.