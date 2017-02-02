Save SA leader Sipho Pityana pulls no punches when describing Zuma’s presidency
Businessman Sipho Pityana says the upcoming Sona address ‘will be delivered by the worst ... president the ANC has ever had’
Next week the Save SA movement is convening a people’s assembly‚ dubbed the "real state of the nation (Sona) address"‚ "to present the truth about the Zuma administration‚ and the truth about SA"‚ says its leader‚ businessman Sipho Pityana.
President Jacob Zuma would not be short of words when he delivers his Sona address in a week’s time, said Pityana, who anticipated that this would be "the most underwhelming Sona address in democratic South African history ... After all‚ it will be delivered by the worst head of the post-apartheid state and the worst president the ANC has ever had ... It will be delivered by a head of state who ... has neither honour nor integrity‚ and absolutely no sense of accountability".
Pityana made his feelings about Zuma’s presidency very clear, saying "[Zuma] will gloss over the mistakes he has made‚ he will ignore the rampant corruption and abuse that causes the current crises we face‚ and he will roll out another set of promises‚ replete with unintelligible numbers. If it were not so tragic‚ it would be hilarious. But there is nothing to laugh about when it comes to Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma‚ despite the name his parents gave him. Absolutely nothing.
"Each year‚ he climbs the podium in Parliament and promises us a better future that he has no intention to deliver — because he has no respect for the people of this country ... His leadership has set our country many years back on so many fronts. A simple analysis of previous Sona speeches shows that Zuma is nothing more than a conman and a dishonourable leader. After all‚ this is a president the Constitutional Court found to have broken his oath of office to uphold‚ promote and defend the constitution."
Pityana was speaking at the Cape Town Press Club on Thursday. He started his address by asking the gathering to observe a minute’s silence for the 94 mental health patients who died in Gauteng. "There is nothing one could say to describe the horror and sheer neglect visited upon the most vulnerable in our society," Pityana said. "What has been inflicted upon these defenceless people undermines our collective humanity."
