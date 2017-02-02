National

Save SA leader Sipho Pityana pulls no punches when describing Zuma’s presidency

Businessman Sipho Pityana says the upcoming Sona address ‘will be delivered by the worst ... president the ANC has ever had’

02 February 2017 - 16:34 PM Staff Writer
Sipho Pityana. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Next week the Save SA movement is convening a people’s assembly‚ dubbed the "real state of the nation (Sona) address"‚ "to present the truth about the Zuma administration‚ and the truth about SA"‚ says its leader‚ businessman Sipho Pityana.

President Jacob Zuma would not be short of words when he delivers his Sona address in a week’s time, said Pityana, who anticipated that this would be "the most underwhelming Sona address in democratic South African history ... After all‚ it will be delivered by the worst head of the post-apartheid state and the worst president the ANC has ever had ... It will be delivered by a head of state who ... has neither honour nor integrity‚ and absolutely no sense of accountability".

Pityana made his feelings about Zuma’s presidency very clear, saying "[Zuma] will gloss over the mistakes he has made‚ he will ignore the rampant corruption and abuse that causes the current crises we face‚ and he will roll out another set of promises‚ replete with unintelligible numbers. If it were not so tragic‚ it would be hilarious. But there is nothing to laugh about when it comes to Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma‚ despite the name his parents gave him. Absolutely nothing.

