SAPS blames conspiracy for Popcru allegations against Phahlane

Phahlane was alleged to have had vehicles and a sound system purchased for him by businesspeople servicing SAPS. He is also said to have held a birthday party in 2009 using SAPS funds while he was still at the SAPS forensics unit.

During the briefing, Brig Lindie Kleynhans of SAPS told the committee that CPN’s investigations had proven inconclusive on many of the allegations of impropriety and procurement abnormalities, including double payments to specific companies, and other allegations had been addressed.

"There have been repeated attempts to undermine the integrity of the acting national commissioner and to harm his reputation. It is the same allegations over and over and over. The allegations are not new," said Kleynhans.

Phahlane said while the SAPS agreed court processes had to be respected, it was critical to address allegations including that events were organised for him using SAPS funds. He said the event in question was a meeting and not a private party.

"We will talk to the report that we volunteered to the committee last year relating to allegations made in 2012 by Popcru [the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union] including three members who called themselves whistle-blowers and are based in the forensic services division," Phahlane said.

Nhleko said the police were not opposed to Popcru raising allegations. When asked by committee members, he said he did not believe the union and O’Sullivan were conspiring against Phahlane.

"I do not have a problem with any investigation. The point should be made that none of us should have a problem with an investigation that is warranted. Any investigation would assist us to get the bottom of any situation that needs resolution," said Nhleko.