Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane confirms chief investigator has quit
The public protector says her office is working hard to fill dozens of vacancies
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has confirmed that her office’s chief investigator, Nkebe Kanyane, has resigned.
Mkhwebane said Kanyane had resigned voluntarily.
"She has been offered a better opportunity," Mkhwebane said.
She was addressing journalists in Pretoria on Thursday on her first 100 days in office.
When Mkhwebane took office 16 weeks ago she wasted little time making changes.
She shifted key senior officials close to her predecessor Thuli Madonsela, and told staff that the office existed to work with the government and not to be its enemy.
There seemed to have been a high turnover of staff at the public protector since Mkhwebane took office.
However, she said there had been only three resignations.
In November, CEO advocate Louisa Zondo resigned, which was for personal reasons; and two investigators resigned because they had better offers.
"I think it’s good for people to grow, we can’t hold them back," Mkhwebane said.
Highlighting human resources issues, the public protector said her office had been working hard on a turnaround strategy to fill all "funded" posts in 90 days.
So far 45 vacancies had been advertised.
She said some contract posts had ceased to exist — chief of staff, communications manager, and special adviser for report writing and quality management.
The other two contract positions — business process engineer and project administrator — were still in the system but would lapse at the end of February and March respectively.
Mkhwebane said the former chief of staff, who had six months left on his contract, agreed to part ways with the office and he was paid his remaining months.
The special adviser, Bonginkosi Dhlamini, was advised to resign and did. This was because she had been appointed improperly.
Mkhwebane said all this had happened before she took office.
Dhlamini took the public protector’s office to the CCMA and won the case. She was paid out by the institution.
