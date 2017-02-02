Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane confirms chief investigator has quit

When Mkhwebane took office 16 weeks ago she wasted little time making changes.

She shifted key senior officials close to her predecessor Thuli Madonsela, and told staff that the office existed to work with the government and not to be its enemy.

There seemed to have been a high turnover of staff at the public protector since Mkhwebane took office.

However, she said there had been only three resignations.

In November, CEO advocate Louisa Zondo resigned, which was for personal reasons; and two investigators resigned because they had better offers.

"I think it’s good for people to grow, we can’t hold them back," Mkhwebane said.

Highlighting human resources issues, the public protector said her office had been working hard on a turnaround strategy to fill all "funded" posts in 90 days.