National

Busisiwe Mkhwebane has gone to police about leaking of Absa report

The public protector chided journalists for publishing a report on the Bankorp bail-out, saying it had damaged her office in the eyes of the public — and whistle-blowers

02 February 2017 - 14:04 PM Genevieve Quintal
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: REUTERS
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: REUTERS

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has opened a criminal case in relation to the leaking of the draft report into the apartheid-era Reserve Bank bail-out of Bankorp.

Mkhwebane said on Thursday that she had asked police to "get to the bottom" of the leak.

The draft report, leaked last month, concluded that Absa should repay R2.25bn to the fiscus for the bail-out of Bankorp between 1985 and 1991. Absa acquired Bankorp in 1992.

While a 2000 investigation by Judge Dennis Davis found Absa had paid for the continued assistance in the purchase price, the CIEX report, on which the public protector relied, found that billions were recoverable from Absa.

It was reported that the draft report had serious credibility issues‚ with former Bank governor Chris Stals saying claims attributed to him in the report were wrong.

In 1997, the state asked CIEX — a UK-based asset recovery agency headed by retired British intelligence officer Michael Oatley — to investigate apartheid-era economic crimes in exchange for fees and commission, based on amounts recovered.

Mkhwebane said leaking and publishing the report jeopardised the investigation.

"This investigation was nearly jeopardised because some of you could not wait for the process to be finalised," she told journalists at a briefing on her first 100 days in office.

"Publishing the content of draft reports that are released improperly without our consent impacts negatively on the credibility of the institution and its investigation processes."

Mkhwebane said the leaking of the report strained relationships with affected parties and hardened attitudes.

"This practice further results in a trust deficit between us and the public, particularly potential whistle-blowers."

She sidestepped questions about whether she had altered the contents of the provisional report, compiled by her predecessor, Thuli Madonsela, saying that the report had not been signed and that it was "evidence gathering".

Public Protector to oppose Zuma State Capture application - for now

Mkhwebane said she has filed a notice to oppose Zuma's application to comply with court rules
News
18 hours ago

Gordhan: It would be illegal to make Absa 'pay back the money'

Gordhan said CIEX's recommendations, which involved the Reserve Bank threatening Absa into paying the money back without it going to court, had not ...
Business
3 days ago

Probe into Amathole toilet contract may be reopened

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s office may soon reopen the investigation into the controversial toilet contract that was stopped due to ...
National
6 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Launching satellite is space agency’s big focus
National / Science & Environment
2.
Health boss named in report on patient deaths ...
National / Health
3.
Khomotso Phahlane declares willingness to submit ...
National
4.
Phiyega not fit to hold office, inquiry finds
National

Related Articles

EDITOR’S NOTE: Ciex, lies and suspect spies
Opinion / Editor's Note

Banks caught in the crossfire in battle over SA’s financial system
National

Gordhan and banks want lines drawn
Opinion / Columnists

Pravin Gordhan says CIEX report deeply flawed
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.