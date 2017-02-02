Busisiwe Mkhwebane has gone to police about leaking of Absa report
The public protector chided journalists for publishing a report on the Bankorp bail-out, saying it had damaged her office in the eyes of the public — and whistle-blowers
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has opened a criminal case in relation to the leaking of the draft report into the apartheid-era Reserve Bank bail-out of Bankorp.
Mkhwebane said on Thursday that she had asked police to "get to the bottom" of the leak.
The draft report, leaked last month, concluded that Absa should repay R2.25bn to the fiscus for the bail-out of Bankorp between 1985 and 1991. Absa acquired Bankorp in 1992.
While a 2000 investigation by Judge Dennis Davis found Absa had paid for the continued assistance in the purchase price, the CIEX report, on which the public protector relied, found that billions were recoverable from Absa.
It was reported that the draft report had serious credibility issues‚ with former Bank governor Chris Stals saying claims attributed to him in the report were wrong.
In 1997, the state asked CIEX — a UK-based asset recovery agency headed by retired British intelligence officer Michael Oatley — to investigate apartheid-era economic crimes in exchange for fees and commission, based on amounts recovered.
Mkhwebane said leaking and publishing the report jeopardised the investigation.
"This investigation was nearly jeopardised because some of you could not wait for the process to be finalised," she told journalists at a briefing on her first 100 days in office.
"Publishing the content of draft reports that are released improperly without our consent impacts negatively on the credibility of the institution and its investigation processes."
Mkhwebane said the leaking of the report strained relationships with affected parties and hardened attitudes.
"This practice further results in a trust deficit between us and the public, particularly potential whistle-blowers."
She sidestepped questions about whether she had altered the contents of the provisional report, compiled by her predecessor, Thuli Madonsela, saying that the report had not been signed and that it was "evidence gathering".
