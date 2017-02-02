Almost 2,000 apartheid-era laws to be reviewed and possibly repealed

Parliament says it is on track to review and possibly repeal more than 1,800 apartheid-era laws.

In 2016, the programming committee of the National Assembly mandated Parliament’s legal services with identifying all apartheid-era laws or sections in legislation, that could be inconsistent with the Constitution.

Parliament’s legal advisers submitted their report to the committee on Thursday. It identifies 1,850 pieces of legislation passed between 1910 and 1993.

Parliament’s legal services will now begin identifying the departments under which each of the laws falls for input and processing.

The report highlights that in the light of changes in the structure of the executive, some of these laws either no longer have applicable ministries or their functions have since shifted from one ministry to another.