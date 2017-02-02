Acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane willing to undergo another lifestyle audit

Acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane says he has undergone a lifestyle audit to get his top secret police clearance but is willing to undergo another to clear his name. Phahlane was addressing Parliament’s police portfolio committee where he and Police Minister Nathi Nhleko updated MPs about the string of accusations against him‚ including how he was able to build an R8m home and had received an R80‚000 sound system.

He said the constant scrutiny around him, since 2009, was "tiring"‚ but that he remains "unshaken" by allegations of wrongdoing. Phahlane said he believed that he was being targeted by private investigator Paul O’Sullivan who‚ together with the Independent Police Complaints Directorate‚ showed up at his home asking questions that he did not believe had to do with O Sullivan’s claims of corruption.

"He was asking the security questions that have nothing to do with corruption, like how many protectors do I have‚ and whether they live in my house or outside and the times of my movements. And then, when he asked for the plans of my house‚ I thought how can they land up in this person’s hands?"