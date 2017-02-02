Acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane willing to undergo another lifestyle audit
Addressing Parliament’s police portfolio committee, Khomotso Phahlane says the constant scrutiny of his alleged wrongdoings is ‘tiring’ but he remains unshaken
Acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane says he has undergone a lifestyle audit to get his top secret police clearance but is willing to undergo another to clear his name. Phahlane was addressing Parliament’s police portfolio committee where he and Police Minister Nathi Nhleko updated MPs about the string of accusations against him‚ including how he was able to build an R8m home and had received an R80‚000 sound system.
He said the constant scrutiny around him, since 2009, was "tiring"‚ but that he remains "unshaken" by allegations of wrongdoing. Phahlane said he believed that he was being targeted by private investigator Paul O’Sullivan who‚ together with the Independent Police Complaints Directorate‚ showed up at his home asking questions that he did not believe had to do with O Sullivan’s claims of corruption.
"He was asking the security questions that have nothing to do with corruption, like how many protectors do I have‚ and whether they live in my house or outside and the times of my movements. And then, when he asked for the plans of my house‚ I thought how can they land up in this person’s hands?"
Phlahlane told the committee that he had a R3m bond with a bank and had the receipts to prove that the sound system‚ which he said was an entire entertainment system including televisions‚ had been paid for.
Asked by DA MP Zak Mbhele whether he would be willing to undergo a lifestyle audit, he said: "I am on record as saying on the level I am at [in the SAPS]‚ that’s what we subscribe to. To be given top secret clearance‚ I had to go through that‚" he said‚ adding that he had no problem doing it again. "But will people who are private investigators do the same?" he said, in a dig at O Sullivan.
He also said claims that he had received a vehicle as a gift were also wrong: "We have a policy that we must declare gifts, but I was not given a gift. That vehicle does not belong to me‚ it belongs to the dealership who sponsored it and will be returned to them after 18 months."
Mbhele has previously said that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate should investigate Phahlane’s entire career. Phahlane told the committee that he was open to that as he had a good record with the SAPS.
The committee also heard a detailed breakdown of all the concerns raised in a forensic report dating back to when Phahlane was a divisional head of the forensics unit‚ by Brigadier Linda Kleynhans, ordered by then police commissioner Riah Phiyega after complaints by police union Popcru. The committee also received the Claassen report into Phiyega’s fitness to hold office
Among the complaints were some tender irregularities‚ evidence backlogs and claims that Phahlane had sexual relationships with female colleagues who received promotions or special treatment. Kleynhans was named as one of them. Phahlane was cleared of the claims as no evidence to support the relationships was discovered.
Nhleko, meanwhile, backed Phahlane saying that if the report had made findings against Phahlane he "would not have hesitated" to take disciplinary action.
Phahlane laughed with the committee about some of the claims, including that he had fathered a child with Kleynhans and hidden the baby in the Western Cape. "While we are here‚ we will go visit the baby and people are welcome to photograph us visiting our coloured baby‚" he joked.
TMG Digital
