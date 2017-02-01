Treasury tweaks Fica Bill to address Zuma’s concerns

The amendments presented by Treasury officials to the committee on Wednesday specify that inspections can be conducted only to check compliance with provisions of the act or any order, determination or directive made in terms of the act.

Searches with a warrant of a private residence or unlicensed business will be allowed only if the premises are being used for business purposes.

Permission from senior members of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) will have to be obtained before the warrant is applied for.

With regard to warrantless searches, these can take place only within ordinary business hours or as close to those as circumstances permit.

Strict regard will have to be paid to decency and good order, including limiting the inspection to those areas of the premises or objects within it that are reasonably required for the inspection purposes.

The inspection will have to be conducted "discretely and with due decorum", cause as little disturbance as possible, and be concluded as soon as possible.

Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat said the proposed legal amendments clarified that the enforcement allowed under the act would be limited to administrative enforcement.