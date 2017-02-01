Treasury tweaks Fica Bill to address Zuma’s concerns
Banking Association approves of the latest version, and hopes the amendments can now pass without further delay
Treasury has proposed amendments to the Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment Bill (Fica) Bill that will tighten restrictions on the conduct of warrantless searches.
The proposed amendments are based on the legal opinions and public submissions made during the public hearings on the bill held by Parliament’s finance committee last week.
Banking Association of SA MD Cas Coovadia said he approved the proposed amendments and hoped there would be no further delays in getting the bill promulgated.
President Jacob Zuma referred the bill back to Parliament in November last year because of his concern about the constitutionality of its provision for warrantless searches which could unjustifiably invade a person’s privacy.
The amendments presented by Treasury officials to the committee on Wednesday specify that inspections can be conducted only to check compliance with provisions of the act or any order, determination or directive made in terms of the act.
Searches with a warrant of a private residence or unlicensed business will be allowed only if the premises are being used for business purposes.
Permission from senior members of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) will have to be obtained before the warrant is applied for.
With regard to warrantless searches, these can take place only within ordinary business hours or as close to those as circumstances permit.
Strict regard will have to be paid to decency and good order, including limiting the inspection to those areas of the premises or objects within it that are reasonably required for the inspection purposes.
The inspection will have to be conducted "discretely and with due decorum", cause as little disturbance as possible, and be concluded as soon as possible.
Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat said the proposed legal amendments clarified that the enforcement allowed under the act would be limited to administrative enforcement.
"FIC and inspectors under FIC law do not have investigative or criminal powers, which can only be done by SAPS (South African Police Service) and the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority)," Momoniat said.
The FIC Act did not itself criminalise money laundering, racketeering and terrorism financing, which were addressed by other laws. It dealt only with the laundering of the proceeds of crime.
Momoniat dismissed the concerns raised by the Progressive Professionals Forum and the Black Business Council during the public hearings, that the impact of the amendments to the bill would be felt mainly by black businesses.
He said there was no factual evidence to support this concern.
"The FIC must act without fear or favour against anyone breaking the law, black or white. No person who does not break the law has anything to fear," Momoniat stressed.
The prominent influential persons who would be subjected to enhanced monitoring were not racially profiled.
Instead, the value of business conducted with or behalf of any organ of state would be the target of enhanced vigilance.
