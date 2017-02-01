Some sugar tax may go to health drives

Morden said that industry estimated the tax would raise R5bn-R6bn per annum. At the moment the proposed tax is restricted to drinks that have added sugar, but the head of tax and financial sector policy, Ismail Momoniat, said the Treasury was "seriously thinking of extending the tax on 100% fruit juice as well".

The hearings saw strong support for the proposed tax from academics, medical associations and civil society groups; and stiff opposition from the sugar and beverage industries.

A sugar tax of 2.29c per gram in sugary drinks would result in an estimated net decline in sales volumes of 13%-15%, the Treasury told Parliament.

The government’s rationale for taxing sugar-sweetened beverages is to curb consumption of these products, which are associated with an increased risk of obesity and noncommunicable diseases.

SA is the fattest nation in Africa. More than half the population is overweight and 42% of women and 13% of men are obese. The country has a rapidly growing burden of noncommunicable diseases, which puts pressure on the health system and takes a toll on the economy through absenteeism and reduced productivity.

The Beverage Association of SA proposed a raft of measures to reduce the daily number of calories consumed as an alternative to the Treasury’s proposed sugar tax.

These measures included increasing the range of nonalcoholic beverages with lower sugar content; smaller pack sizes; informing consumers about the calorie content of nonalcoholic drinks; and curbing marketing to children under the age of 12.

Such measures would be more effective than the sugar tax and would avoid job losses, said the association’s executive director, Mapule Ncanywa.

Parliament also heard from University of Illinois economist Frank Chaloupka, who said Mexico’s imposition of a tax on sugar-sweetened beverages in January 2014 had led to a sustained decline in sales volumes, which dropped 6% the first year, 8% in 2015 and 11% in the first half of 2016.

In the first year, purchases of sugary drinks fell most sharply in poor households and among the highest consumers of these products.