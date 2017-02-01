National

Sassa wants to extend CPS contract by one year

01 February 2017 - 11:47 AM Linda Ensor
Social grant recipients queue at a pay point. Picture: MARK ANDREWS
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) wants to extend the contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) for the payment of social grants by one year from April 1.

This emerged from briefing by agency officials to Parliament’s social development committee on Wednesday.

"This option is the only one that will ensure that beneficiaries will be paid come April 1," Sassa executive manager Raphaahle Ramokgopa told MPs.

CPS is responsible for the distribution of R140bn in social grants to about 17-million beneficiaries.

The option to extend the contract carried "the least risk in terms of service delivery failure", Ramokgopa said, admitting that Sassa had failed in preparing itself for the takeover of social grants as from April 1.

The contract with CPS was declared invalid by the Constitutional Court and in order for Sassa to extend it beyond the March 31 expiry date, it will have to ask the Constitutional Court to further prolong the suspension of the invalidity of the contract.

Ramokgopa said Sassa would approach the court "as a matter of urgency since this is likely to be virtually the only mechanism to regularise such an approach".

She envisaged that this application for an extension of one year would be made by February 8.

Ramokgopa told the committee that the medium-term plan was for Sassa to use banking infrastructure through limited banking accounts for the payment of social grant payments.

The long-term plan was for the payments to be made through the national payment system with the South African Post Office being used to extend the social grants payment network.

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini’s special adviser, Sipho Shezi, said Sassa had agreed with the Treasury and the Reserve Bank on the modalities of the payment system.

The insourcing might not happen as soon as everyone wished but it would happen, he said.

Treasury supported an alternative to extending the CPS contract. This would involve appointing a service producer to make cash payments to beneficiaries who received their grants at cash paypoints and using the banking sector to distribute grants to banked beneficiaries.

However Sassa believed that this option would not enable Sassa to pay on April 1.

Ramokgopa noted that the current payment cards through CPS expired in December this year. Sassa had been given the assurance that all cards would still be operable on April 1.

"For the biometric system, predominantly used at cash pay points, these cards will expire on 31 March 2017. Approximately 3 to 4 milion people make use of this system and may not have the alternative PIN activated on their card (and thus will not be able to use the National Payment System infrastructure.

"These encryption keys too can be extended automatically over the next few months when beneficiaries draw their cash however agreement needs to be reached with CPS as their proprietary systrem is used for these payments," Ramokgopa said.

Another risk that needed to be managed she added was that with the limited time available Sassa might not be able to successfully issue an expression of interest to banks for services and for them to respond meaningfully in time.

© Business Day

