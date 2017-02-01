MPs enraged by Sassa’s lack of preparation to take over grant payments
The DA says it suspects Sassa has ‘forced an emergency’ to ensure Net1 subsidiary CPS’s contract is extended
MPs were enraged on Wednesday by the South African Social Security Agency’s (Sassa’s) lack of preparation by the to take over social grant payments on April 1.
Members of Parliament’s social development committee were informed by Sassa that it wanted a one-year extension of Net1 subsidiary Cash Paymaster Systems’ (CPS’s) contract to pay social grants to about 17-million beneficiaries.
This, Sassa officials said, was the only way to ensure that grants were paid without disruption.
Sassa plans to apply to the Constitutional Court to extend the suspension of invalidity of the CPS contract — declared invalid and unlawful in 2013 — by one year to give it time to set up an alternative payment system.
Inkatha Freedom Party MP Liesl van der Merwe said there was no guarantee that the court would give the go-ahead to extend the contract. She asked what Sassa had done over the past four years to prepare to take over the grants payments from CPS.
None of the timelines laid down by the court in the process of preparing for the takeover had been met.
Van der Merwe said she was dumbfounded by the lack of progress, which constituted a "national crisis". She noted that CPS — which she called "a bunch of crooks" — had indicated that it would only do business with Sassa on favourable terms.
DA social development spokeswoman Bridget Masango asked what would happen if CPS refused a one-year extension and instead insisted on three years. She also wanted to know what the task team set up to handle Sassa’s takeover of grant payments had been doing all this time.
Masango said it was unsatisfactory that things were still in a planning stage.
Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza replied that Sassa would approach the Constitutional Court within a week. He strongly denied that he had come under political pressure to extend CPS’s contract.
He personally had been critical of the wrongdoings of the company and would not in any circumstances succumb to political pressure to extend its contract, he said.
Magwaza said he had to ensure that grants were paid on April 1, and extending the CPS contract was the only way to achieve this.
Magwaza agreed that CPS was "arrogant".
DA MP Lindy Wilson said Sassa and the department must have known for months that it would not be able to take over the grant payments on April 1 and yet it had not approached the Constitutional Court.
She suspected Sassa had "forced an emergency", knowing full well that the court would be obliged to extend the CPS contract otherwise the grants would not be paid.
She suggested that "manipulation" had taken place.
