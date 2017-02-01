Eskom receives submissions for building SA’s nuclear power plants

Eskom has received expressions of interest from 27 companies giving information about their capabilities to build SA’s proposed next generation of nuclear power plants, the utility said on Wednesday. Among those due to respond to Eskom’s request for information are China’s SNPTC, France’s EDF Energy, Russia’s Rusatom Overseas and South Korea’s KEPCO.

Eskom’s interim group CEO Matshela Koko said that "Eskom is looking forward to the information supplied to confirm our understanding of the key issues that impact the timing and affordability of a nuclear programme". Eskom indicated that the submissions did not commit any of the companies to submit a response to any potential future requests.

Eskom issued the request for information in December and asked companies that felt they could provide relevant information to confirm their intention to do by 10.30am on Tuesday, January 31. The 27 companies will have to submit a response to Eskom by April 28 on their capabilities to build the proposed nuclear power plants.