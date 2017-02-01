National

Eskom receives submissions for building SA’s nuclear power plants

Expressions of interest have been received from 27 countries amid accusations that Eskom usurped nuclear procurement from the Energy Department

01 February 2017 - 17:11 PM Staff Writer
Production Koeberg Power Station generates nuclear energy. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Eskom has received expressions of interest from 27 companies giving information about their capabilities to build SA’s proposed next generation of nuclear power plants, the utility said on Wednesday. Among those due to respond to Eskom’s request for information are China’s SNPTC, France’s EDF Energy, Russia’s Rusatom Overseas and South Korea’s KEPCO.

Eskom’s interim group CEO Matshela Koko said that "Eskom is looking forward to the information supplied to confirm our understanding of the key issues that impact the timing and affordability of a nuclear programme". Eskom indicated that the submissions did not commit any of the companies to submit a response to any potential future requests.

Eskom issued the request for information in December and asked companies that felt they could provide relevant information to confirm their intention to do by 10.30am on Tuesday, January 31. The 27 companies will have to submit a response to Eskom by April 28 on their capabilities to build the proposed nuclear power plants.

Last month Eskom dismissed claims that it had "usurped" the nuclear procurement from the Energy Department. The claims, made in an affidavit by Earthlife Africa’s Johannesburg branch co-ordinator Makoma Lekalakala, were submitted to the Western Cape High Court.

The affidavit was meant to support the case brought by the anti-nuclear lobby group and the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute to have certain determinations made by Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson declared unlawful and unconstitutional. One of these was the 2016 determination that designates Eskom — and not the Energy Department — as the procurer of 9,600MW from new nuclear energy plants.

The department indicated in its integrated resource plan that only 1,359MW of nuclear power would be added to the country’s energy mix by 2037 instead of the previous date of 2023. It also sought to confirm that renewable energy would form a large part of the energy mix.

Who will bear cost of Eskom’s supplier empowerment drive?

Pursuit of 51% black ownership is least likely to affect dominant players, writes Allan Seccombe
2 days ago

Eskom to go ahead with municipal disconnections

Eskom’s planned power interruptions to 22 municipalities will go ahead next week unless debts are settled
17 days ago

‘Nothing further from the truth’: Eskom affidavit on its nuclear role

Eskom executive Chose Choeu says he was either misunderstood or Earthlife Africa’s affidavit meant to cast the nuclear build in a negative light
19 days ago

