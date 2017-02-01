They make the by-laws, but some councillors in the City of Cape Town do not obey them on the road.

Council speaker Dirk Smit said the city’s councillors had warrants of arrest for failing to appear in court and paying their traffic fines. And should they fail to clear their names‚ they will face disciplinary action, he said.

"[It] is a problem because they are lawmakers. They must abide by the law. I gave them an opportunity to rectify that within seven days when I got the information‚" said Smit.

He declined to name the councillors‚ saying he wanted to give them an opportunity to rectify the problem first.