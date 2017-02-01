Former top anti-corruption prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach was expected to apply for a discharge of a criminal case in which she is accused of tampering with a laptop owned by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Breytenbach‚ now a DA MP‚ was appearing in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Breytenbach and her lawyer Gerhard Wagenaar, who were represented by advocate Barry Roux‚ were due to apply for their case to be dropped due to an apparent lack of evidence.

The two were accused of tampering with and deleting documents from Breytenbach’s work laptop in 2012 while she was employed by the NPA.

Breytenbach and Wagenaar were accused of defeating the ends of justice and contravening the NPA Act.

Breytenbach was investigated by the Hawks for allegedly committing fraud while she was the head of the NPA’s specialised commercial crimes section.

Those allegations relate to her having apparently destroyed evidence in several cases.

She was the subject of an internal investigation in which she was alleged to have tampered with her state laptop to prevent evidence from being recovered.

The internal investigation was into her alleged improper conduct while prosecuting a mining rights case.

At the time of her suspension‚ Breytenbach was pursuing an investigation into disgraced former police crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.

There was speculation that her prosecution of Mdluli led to her being suspended and internally investigated.

