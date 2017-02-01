National

ANC’s Moloto Mothapo says goodbye to Parliament

The ANC’s parliamentary caucus spokesperson says after 12 years in the job, he has done what he has been asked to do

01 February 2017 - 17:09 PM Khulekani Magubane
Picture: THE TIMES
Picture: THE TIMES

The spokesperson of the ANC’s parliamentary caucus, Moloto Mothapo, is stepping down after working in Parliament for 12 years.

Mothapo will resign from his position effective February 14, according to a statement by the ANC in Parliament.

The party’s chief whip, Jackson Mthembu, thanked Mothapo for his "invaluable" service to the caucus.

Mothapo said he was privileged to have witnessed memorable political events during his time in Parliament.

"The reasons are more about professional decisions and personal ambitions," he said. "I have been in this job for 12 long years and I have gotten to a place and to a point where I feel I have done what I have been requested to do." He said he would keep a lid on his plans for the immediate future.

"I think it will become clearer in the next couple of weeks. I am grateful for the opportunity that the ANC has given me. The great relationships I have built in that time have been quite an experience," he said.

Mothapo said the evolution of Parliament and SA’s democracy had been remarkable and the highlight of his job.

"The maturity of our political landscape and the necessary injection into the life of our democracy is what one will remember Parliament for," he said.

