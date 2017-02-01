ANC’s Moloto Mothapo says goodbye to Parliament

Mothapo said he was privileged to have witnessed memorable political events during his time in Parliament.

"The reasons are more about professional decisions and personal ambitions," he said. "I have been in this job for 12 long years and I have gotten to a place and to a point where I feel I have done what I have been requested to do." He said he would keep a lid on his plans for the immediate future.

"I think it will become clearer in the next couple of weeks. I am grateful for the opportunity that the ANC has given me. The great relationships I have built in that time have been quite an experience," he said.

Mothapo said the evolution of Parliament and SA’s democracy had been remarkable and the highlight of his job.

"The maturity of our political landscape and the necessary injection into the life of our democracy is what one will remember Parliament for," he said.