Stay out of our Cabinet, Gwede Mantashe tells rating agencies

Rating agencies should not enter debates about succession in the ANC or Cabinet reshuffles, ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe said on Monday.

S&P Global’s SA and sub-Saharan Africa MD Konrad Reuss reportedly said a Cabinet reshuffle could hurt SA’s assessment by the ratings agency.

SA has been on tenterhooks over the prospect of a ratings downgrade since the removal of former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene at the end of 2015 sent shockwaves through the markets and political.

"We are not working for a rating agent, we are working for a country … once they begin telling us who should be the next president … when to reshuffle … then it is dangerous," said Mantashe, speaking at a media briefing following the ANC’s January lekgotla.