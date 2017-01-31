More heavy rain expected in Joburg

Heavy rains were expected in Johannesburg on Tuesday after the downpour on Monday that resulted in flooding‚ road closures and severe traffic delays around the city.

Forecasts of rain of up to 30% were expected in Johannesburg over the course of the day with predictions of isolated showers and thundershowers‚ the South African Weather Service said.

Motorists in Johannesburg were warned to be cautious on the roads after the Johannesburg Roads Agency reported a number of bridges and storm water drains had sustained damage. There were also reports of sinkholes.

The service also issued a weather watch for localised flooding in the Western Bushveld and the Lowveld of Limpopo as well as the Bojanala district in the North West on Tuesday.

The South African Weather Service also warned of extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the central interior of the Northern Cape.

TMG Digital