Less policy uncertainty in SA, new index shows
North-West University’s research shows that the major ratings agencies’ decision to keep SA’s investment-grade rating steady was a contributing factor
SA’s policy uncertainty score continued to improve during the last quarter of 2016, indicating that there was less uncertainty than before, an index compiled by North-West University shows.
SA’s score dropped 16.6 points to 38.8 points between October 2016 and December 2016, compared to 55.4 points over the same period in the previous year.
Waldo Krugell, professor of economics at North-West University who co-presented the research in Johannesburg on Tuesday, said among the factors that influenced the score were the demonstration of fiscal prudence in the medium-term budget policy statement in October by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.
The Treasury is under pressure to cut public-sector spending while also addressing a R28bn revenue shortfall expected this year.
Krugell said: "The room for more spending cuts and reprioritisation is limited."
The decision by all three major international credit ratings agencies to keep SA’s investment-grade rating steady and the Reserve Bank’s reluctance to raise interest rates was also positive for the index.
The index result follows comments by Garth Strachan, deputy director-general of industrial development at the Department of Trade and Industry. Last week Strachan said in a public lecture that "the lack of policy coherence and programme alignment in government actually is a very big constraint and we’re not ashamed to say so".
He was speaking in the context of efforts by the department to grow the manufacturing of components in the renewable power sector, which stands on the brink of collapse after Eskom adopted a tougher stance on signing up more independent power producers to the national grid.
The index is based on perceptions of policy uncertainty over the relevant period, a sample of economists’ views on uncertainty and the perceptions of manufacturers surveyed by the Bureau of Economic Research on political and policy constraints and news-based uncertainty.
An increase beyond 50 reflects heightened policy uncertainty, while a decline means reduced uncertainty. The index was launched in January 2016 with two quarters of data from 2015.
Krugell said there were risks to the policy uncertainty index. "2017 is a politically decisive year for the country, with the factional battles and the ANC contestation gaining momentum. There is also the risk that a future Cabinet reshuffle may not be investor friendly."
The inauguration of Donald Trump as president of the US, his inflammatory statements and pursuit of controversial policies, as well as Britain’s exit from the eurozone have injected fresh uncertainty into the global arena and are international factors that could also affect the index.
Raymond Parsons, professor of economics at North-West University’s school of business and governance, said this increased the pressure for SA to strengthen its economy and reduce its vulnerabilities. This included improving economic growth from the expected 1% in 2017, which lags population growth. SA also required a tax mix that would do less harm to growth and employment.
Krugell said what was key — and the index showed this — was that if a country had "good institutions and investors and business people, and consumers trust that institutions are well run … then you create a shock absorber for these international shocks and they don’t show up in the index".
He said the Reserve Bank was an example of an institution that encouraged trust because "people know that there’s a commitment to inflation targeting".
Please login or register to comment.