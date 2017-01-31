Less policy uncertainty in SA, new index shows

SA’s policy uncertainty score continued to improve during the last quarter of 2016, indicating that there was less uncertainty than before, an index compiled by North-West University shows.

SA’s score dropped 16.6 points to 38.8 points between October 2016 and December 2016, compared to 55.4 points over the same period in the previous year.

Waldo Krugell, professor of economics at North-West University who co-presented the research in Johannesburg on Tuesday, said among the factors that influenced the score were the demonstration of fiscal prudence in the medium-term budget policy statement in October by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

The Treasury is under pressure to cut public-sector spending while also addressing a R28bn revenue shortfall expected this year.

Krugell said: "The room for more spending cuts and reprioritisation is limited."