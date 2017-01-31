I still have no political agenda, Gerrie Nel states

Nel said his decision to leave the NPA was not an easy one and was not made overnight. He has been a prosecutor for 36 years.

He said his main concern was that everyone was equal before the law but that there "might be selective" prosecution at the NPA.

However, he said there were brilliant prosecutors at the NPA and taking the decision to leave was not easy. "I’m a prosecutor by heart. We have the best prosecutors in this country. I’m with them in heart and will always be a prosecutor."

Nel, along with AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel, insisted that the unit would not be selective when deciding to take on matters.

However, the unit would not indicate in the media who they would be going after. Neither would confirm whether AfriForum would try prosecute President Jacob Zuma.