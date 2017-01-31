I still have no political agenda, Gerrie Nel states
The former NPA prosecutor will start his new job as head of lobby group AfriForum's new private prosecuting unit on Wednesday
Former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) prosecutor Gerrie Nel says there is no political agenda behind his decision to join Afrikaans lobby group AfriForum.
Nel announced on Tuesday that he had resigned from the NPA, on 24 hour notice, and would be starting his new job as head of AfriForum’s new private prosecuting unit on Wednesday.
The prosecutor said AfriForum was the only organisation that had established such a unit and was willing to put up the resources to deal with private prosecution.
He said he was never asked about his political affiliation when AfriForum approached him.
"I have never had a political agenda and I don’t have one now," Nel said. "I understand all the perceptions. I start tomorrow so I challenge everyone to follow my career and see if my integrity changes."
Nel said his decision to leave the NPA was not an easy one and was not made overnight. He has been a prosecutor for 36 years.
He said his main concern was that everyone was equal before the law but that there "might be selective" prosecution at the NPA.
However, he said there were brilliant prosecutors at the NPA and taking the decision to leave was not easy. "I’m a prosecutor by heart. We have the best prosecutors in this country. I’m with them in heart and will always be a prosecutor."
Nel, along with AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel, insisted that the unit would not be selective when deciding to take on matters.
However, the unit would not indicate in the media who they would be going after. Neither would confirm whether AfriForum would try prosecute President Jacob Zuma.
