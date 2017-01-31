Gerrie Nel to establish prosecution team at AfriForum

Advocate Gerrie Nel‚ who resigned as a prosecutor on Tuesday‚ is to head a private prosecution team that AfriForum is currently establishing.

Reliable sources said the team would pursue prosecutions where the state “fails miserably or simply refuses to prosecute”.

Forensic consultant Paul O’Sullivan is believed to be part of the team.

Kallie Kriel, the CEO of Afriforum, would neither deny nor confirm that Nel would be joining the organisation.

