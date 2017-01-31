Agliotti was also the chief suspect in the murder of mining businessman Brett Kebble but was cleared of all charges in November 2010.

Agliotti called Nel a man of his own demise.

"Other than his successful prosecution of Oscar Pistorius‚ what else has he achieved of late?

"If you look at the cases that he had prosecuted‚ including that of Nico Henning‚ who he pursued relentlessly and unfairly for his estranged wife’s murder‚ it’s clear that he and his cases were going nowhere.

"It’s clear that for him now‚ since Oscar’s case‚ that it was all about ego. An ego is a very dangerous thing and it’s clear that Nel’s ego — which is very big — got the better of him.

"I warned him of this in my trial‚ but did he listen? No."

TMG Digital