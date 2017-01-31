National

DA wants wasteful spend probe of ANC’s Musina mayor over R1.1m car

In the next few days, Musina mayor Mihloti Muhlope is expected to take delivery of the luxury Mercedes Benz 4x4 ML 350

31 January 2017 - 17:48 PM Staff Writer
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Musina mayor Mihloti Muhlope is getting new wheels‚ with a price tag of R1.1m‚ and councillor Elliot Magwira from the DA is furious.

A brand new Mercedes Benz 4x4 ML 350 is at stake.

Magwira has asked Limpopo co-operative governance MEC Makoma Makhurupetje to probe a case of wasteful expenditure against the Musina Municipality.

He said the decision was taken by the previous council, and the DA challenged this during the council sitting on January 25. The ANC used its majority and voted in favour of buying the car for the mayor.

"The car is to be delivered in the next few days…. Musina has a huge service delivery backlog and wasting more than R1m on a luxury car for politicians is a disgrace and unacceptable," Magwira said.

Magwira urged Makhurupetje to stop the purchase and ensure that the car was not delivered to the mayor. He said the money could have been spent on finishing the sports centre in Musina extension 6 in Harper‚ or to "solve the sanitation crisis in the urban area where water is flowing on the ground while all roads that lead to town are damaged with potholes".

TMG Digital

