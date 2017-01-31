ANC regrets Morocco’s return to the African Union fold

The ANC has expressed "regret" over the African Union’s (AU’s) decision to readmit Morocco.

The 54-member bloc voted overwhelmingly to readmit Morocco after an absence of 33 years, following a lengthy debate on Monday at the 28th AU Summit in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa.

Thirty-nine of the 54 states approved Morocco’s return to the AU.

"This decision represents a significant setback to the cause of the Sahrawi people and their quest for self-determination and independence in the Western Sahara. The Western Sahara is one of Africa’s last remaining colonial outposts‚" the ANC said on Tuesday.