Traffic fine agency scrutinising Post Office data on notices

The Road Traffic Infringement Agency is verifying data from the Post Office in a bid to settle a dispute that has held back notifications for traffic infringements to Gauteng motorists.

The agency stopped sending notifications to motorists almost two years ago. Parliament is expected to consider the cities of Johannesburg and Tshwane’s request to pull out of an Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) pilot project due to what they call poor enforcement and disappointing fine-collection rates.

The system is due to be instituted nationally and proposes wide-ranging changes in how motorists are to be policed.

The agency stopped sending notices in October 2015 after it refused to pay its postal bill, saying it was dissatisfied with the Post Office’s provision of proof that the notices were being delivered. It coincided with a drop in compliance.

"The [agency] is verifying the information provided and if satisfied with the data, a settlement will be arranged," spokesman Monde Mkalipi said.