AARTO PILOT PROJECT
Traffic fine agency scrutinising Post Office data on notices
Parliament is expected to consider the cities of Johannesburg and Tshwane’s request to pull out of an Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences pilot project due to poor performance
The Road Traffic Infringement Agency is verifying data from the Post Office in a bid to settle a dispute that has held back notifications for traffic infringements to Gauteng motorists.
The agency stopped sending notifications to motorists almost two years ago. Parliament is expected to consider the cities of Johannesburg and Tshwane’s request to pull out of an Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) pilot project due to what they call poor enforcement and disappointing fine-collection rates.
The system is due to be instituted nationally and proposes wide-ranging changes in how motorists are to be policed.
The agency stopped sending notices in October 2015 after it refused to pay its postal bill, saying it was dissatisfied with the Post Office’s provision of proof that the notices were being delivered. It coincided with a drop in compliance.
"The [agency] is verifying the information provided and if satisfied with the data, a settlement will be arranged," spokesman Monde Mkalipi said.
The Post Office had also improved the "storage and provision of data", Mkalipi said.
Michael Sun, mayoral committee member in Johannesburg for public safety, said the city was concerned that the public’s perception that it could be held accountable was being eroded.
"We should revert back to the old system until this issue is resolved," said Sun.
The Aarto Bill proposes that traffic notices be delivered electronically, but this is likely to be challenged in court.
Its other provisions include the introduction of a demerit system, which may result in motorists losing their licences.
Deliberations on the Aarto Bill are expected to continue in February, with the legislation on Parliament’s draft agenda, DA transport spokesman Manny de Freitas said.
The agency said should a request be made for the pilot project to end, it would require an executive order, since the current Aarto Act is in place due to a presidential proclamation.
The Justice Project SA, which has instituted court action to ensure that traffic infringement notices are sent through registered mail, is awaiting affidavits from opposing parties, its executive chairman Howard Dembovsky said.
The project is challenging the manner in which the agency, which has a mandate to enforce traffic violations if fines are not paid within 32 days, delivers notifications to motorists.
