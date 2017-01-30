Pravin Gordhan says CIEX report deeply flawed

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has hit out at pressure group, Black Land First (BLF), which lodged a court application to force him to comply with the recommendations in the controversial CIEX report, saying the document is deeply flawed, has no legal status and that a government contract with the company was "indefinitely suspended" in December 1998.

This is the first time that the Treasury has commented publicly on the report on the alleged looting of state coffers in the dying days of apartheid.

The CIEX report contains details of how banking group Absa should be forced to repay a government bailout of the now defunct Bankorp, which it acquired in the 1990s.

Oddly, BLF leader Andile Mngxitama wants First National Bank — not Absa — and Gordhan to comply with the recommendations in the CIEX report — his notice of motion to the high court lodged in October last year indicates.