Pravin Gordhan says CIEX report deeply flawed
The finance minister asks that the application related to the controversial CIEX report be dismissed, as it is a ‘patent political ploy’
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has hit out at pressure group, Black Land First (BLF), which lodged a court application to force him to comply with the recommendations in the controversial CIEX report, saying the document is deeply flawed, has no legal status and that a government contract with the company was "indefinitely suspended" in December 1998.
This is the first time that the Treasury has commented publicly on the report on the alleged looting of state coffers in the dying days of apartheid.
The CIEX report contains details of how banking group Absa should be forced to repay a government bailout of the now defunct Bankorp, which it acquired in the 1990s.
Oddly, BLF leader Andile Mngxitama wants First National Bank — not Absa — and Gordhan to comply with the recommendations in the CIEX report — his notice of motion to the high court lodged in October last year indicates.
The court application by BLF, a pressure group said to be aligned to the controversial Gupta family, is part of an onslaught on the Treasury and Gordhan, following the failed attempt to install former MP Des Van Rooyen as finance minister in December 2015.
In Gordhan’s responding affidavit, filed last week, he says CIEX is a "boutique" intelligence firm, staffed by former spies who defected to the public sector — it approached the government on an unsolicited basis. While it was engaged contractually, government at the time did not follow its recommendations and, in fact, suspended its contract in December 1998.
Gordhan says CIEX recommended that Absa be "coerced" to pay through "powerful leverage" and the "threat of entirely discrediting it".
The CIEX report, Gordhan says, recommends that through these methods, the governor of the South African Reserve Bank should "engineer" that Absa "volunteer" to pay.
"It is clear that coerced, extra curial and covert operation through the intervention of agents … did not comply with constitutional values. Government [at the time] clearly could not pursue this course and correctly, whomsoever was approached by CIEX repudiated this egregious form of bounty hunting," the affidavit reads.
Two investigations followed, but turning to the latest by the public protector, who is looking into whether government should have acted on the CIEX report, Gordhan says it did not inquire into his conduct as he was not the relevant minister at the time. He hints, however, that the public protector’s report could be reviewed by his predecessor and finance minister from 1996, Trevor Manuel.
"I understand that were Ms [Thuli] Madonsela [former public protector who began the investigation] to have concluded that Mr Manuel had acted unreasonably by not acting on the CIEX report, he would have afforded her the opportunity to defend the legality of any such conclusion in high court review proceedings." Gordhan says Manuel maintains that the report is deeply flawed and that he and his legal team, who studied the document, agree with this view.
Gordhan asks that the application be dismissed, as it is a "patent political ploy" and "unprecedented in its political intrigue", with the relief it seeks resting on a "26-year-old unsolicited document prepared by retired M16 spies".
He says it is an abuse of court processes with no factual or legal substance with "scandalous, vexatious and irrelevant assertion".
With Carol Paton
