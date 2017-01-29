She was found not guilty on allegations that she misled the commission on the SAPS decision to implement a tactical option at Marikana‚ and allegations that she publicly endorsed the police’s actions thus undermining the commission of inquiry.

She now wants the court to review the entire report‚ which she attached in her application‚ on the grounds the proceedings were designed to prejudice her.

"In the report‚ the Board has drawn an adverse inference against me on the basis that I did not testify before the Board despite that I testified before the Farlam Commission. The Board shifted the burden of proof from the employer to me notwithstanding that it was the employer who bears the onus of proof and I only have a duty of rebuttal‚" she said.

Phiyega said the board finding her guilty of the first allegation shows how it ignored the Farlam Commission’s record that shows it was in fact North West province commissioner Zukiswa Mbombo who took the decision.

"The Board was bound by the Farlam Commission’s finding that the Provincial Commissioner took the decision to implement the tactical option. A finding which seeks to contradict the Farlam Commission’s finding on this particular issue and finding as made by the Board that I took the decision falls to be set aside on the following grounds‚" she wrote.

She also revealed‚ for the first time‚ that she refused to testify before the board because it failed to present any new evidence from what was available from the Farlam commission.

"The employer has placed no new evidence from what was already available from the Farlam Commission which required any rebuttal from me. The decision of the Board in this regard was not only irrational‚ but was also influenced by material error of law‚" she said.