Put political differences aside – COPE tells ad hoc committee probing SABC

Congress of the People (COPE) has urged members of the parliamentary committee probing the affairs of the SABC board to put aside their political differences with the aim of "cleaning up the mess" and "rot" at the public broadcaster.

It said the committee dare not disappoint by failing the trust of the nation.

"Congress of the People is extremely disappointed with the infighting that has suddenly raised its ugly head in the Parliament’s ad hoc committee looking into the SABC board‚ and we are quite certain that millions of South Africans share our disappointment‚" said COPE spokesman Dennis Bloem.

"The latest developments now bring to us very serious doubts that this ad hoc committee will execute the mandate given to them by Parliament as the saying goes ‘united we stand‚ divided we fall’. It seems like these members of the committee once again put their political party’s interest first and the interest of the country last‚" Bloem added.