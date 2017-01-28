National

Put political differences aside – COPE tells ad hoc committee probing SABC

28 January 2017 - 12:56 PM Staff Writer
The SABC office in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
The SABC office in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Congress of the People (COPE) has urged members of the parliamentary committee probing the affairs of the SABC board to put aside their political differences with the aim of "cleaning up the mess" and "rot" at the public broadcaster.

It said the committee dare not disappoint by failing the trust of the nation.

"Congress of the People is extremely disappointed with the infighting that has suddenly raised its ugly head in the Parliament’s ad hoc committee looking into the SABC board‚ and we are quite certain that millions of South Africans share our disappointment‚" said COPE spokesman Dennis Bloem.

"The latest developments now bring to us very serious doubts that this ad hoc committee will execute the mandate given to them by Parliament as the saying goes ‘united we stand‚ divided we fall’. It seems like these members of the committee once again put their political party’s interest first and the interest of the country last‚" Bloem added.

It was a fact that the SABC was currently without a board and things had hopelessly collapsed‚ he said.

Bloem said evidence had been given to the ad hoc committee that the public broadcaster was being run "in Mafia style" and that corruption‚ maladministration‚ gross political interference and intimidation were the order of the day.

It was also said that people were appointed without the necessary educational qualifications — former chairperson Ellen Tshabalala and former chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng being clear examples of this.

"COPE wants to warn the members serving on the committee that the people of this country had high hopes and that‚ for the first time members from different political parties were speaking with one voice.

"We are of the view that it’s still not too late to put political parties’ differences aside with the aim of cleaning up the mess at the SABC. The committee must also know that their individual reputation and credibility is at stake. They dare not disappoint and fail the trust of the people."

