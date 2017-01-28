The national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation‚ Lieutenant-General Mthandazo Ntlemeza‚ has appointed a high level task team to investigate allegations of corruption in Eastern Cape municipalities.

He said the task team will be led by a highly experienced brigadier from the Hawks who played a pivotal role during his tenure as part of the Joint Anti Task Team led by the NPA between 2003 and 2005.

The task team will be comprised of investigators from the Hawks‚ NPA prosecutors as well as the Asset Forfeiture Unit members.

Other members would be added should there be a need‚ Ntlemeza added.