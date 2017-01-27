Protesters demanding apartheid-era money target Absa
Absa’s owner, Barclays Africa Group, was targeted by protesters who entered one of its branches on Thursday and demanded the bank pay back money from a bail-out provided to a company it bought before the end of apartheid.
Demonstrators linked to the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) gathered outside the branch in Durban, Barclays Africa said in an e-mailed response to questions. Police ensured customers and staff were protected during the incident, it said.
The protests come after the leaking of a draft report compiled by the public protector that said Barclays Africa may have unduly benefited from state support when it bought Bankorp in 1992. A panel appointed by former Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni found in 2002 that Absa’s shareholders did not derive undue benefit from the central bank’s intervention and said restitution should not be pursued.
"Our stance remains that Absa doesn’t owe the government money," the bank said. "We settled our obligations in October 1995 and the public protector’s draft report contains legal and factual inaccuracies."
Shares drop
Barclays Africa reversed earlier gains to close 0.81% lower at R163.73 on Thursday. The stock has declined 2.2% this year, the biggest drop in the six-member banks index.
The ANCYL bussed hundreds of supporters from around KwaZulu-Natal to join the protest outside the branch in the Durban central business district as part of a national call for action against Absa, News24 reported on its website. Some gained entry into the branch, while others danced and sang in the street, clad in yellow ANC T-shirts decorated with President Jacob Zuma’s face.
Barclays Africa accepted a memorandum from the protesters and the situation was now under control, the company said.
Zuma has questioned why SA’s largest banks decided to shut the accounts of companies related to the Gupta family that has been accused of using their friendship with the president and their business ties with one of his sons to influence Cabinet appointments. Zuma and the Guptas deny any wrongdoing. The lenders have said that they never acted in concert and in separate statements have said that continuing to do business with the Guptas risked hurting their reputations.
Another political group, Black First Land First, said in a tweet it wanted "rolling mass action to force Absa to pay back the money". In another tweet, the organisation said that once it had "done with Absa," it would target First National Bank. It is calling for a national picket to be held on Saturday in what the organisation said would be the first of many actions against Absa.
Bloomberg
