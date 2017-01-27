Probe into Amathole toilet contract may be reopened

Among those were ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe’s wife Nolwandle Mantashe; President Jacob Zuma’s former son-in-law Lonwabo Sambudla; Mantashe’s son Buyambo Mantashe; and Small Business Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu’s son Boitumelo Itholeng.

The contract was given to Siyenza in October 2014 despite having already been awarded to four other companies two months earlier.

It then emerged that the company was imposed on the municipality and appeared to have been appointed due to its political connections.

Following the Dispatch investigation, the contract was cancelled and the public protector’s office undertook its own investigation in March 2015 but no findings were pronounced.

As a result, Maimane inquired about the progress of the investigation. In his response to Maimane’s spokesperson Mabine Seabe, Abongile Madiba, the good governance and integrity (GGI) chief investigator at the public protector’s office, said: "The investigation into the matter was initiated. However, due to lack of resources in the GGI investigative branch, the previous [public protector] decided that we should suspend the investigation and prioritise old cases,"

He added: "We had already received documentation from various stakeholders, including the municipality, contractors as well as Siyenza group and [co-operative governance]. I recall that the minister of ... [co-operative governance and traditional affairs] at the time, Pravin Gordhan, also had an internal departmental investigation and we were to be furnished with a report when we heard that the contract was cancelled."

Madiba said he would raise the matter with Mkhwebane with a view of "resuscitating" the investigation.

Seabi said they welcomed the reopening of the investigation and that they would like to see it concluded "as soon as possible whilst not compromising the quality of the investigation".

He said: "As the official opposition, it is our job to ensure that those close to political power are not using tenders meant to deliver quality services to the poor to enrich themselves, while not delivering the work they are supposed to do.

"And it is us [the DA] who have been fighting for more funding to the office of the public protector so that all cases are treated with priority."

The Amathole district municipality had not responded to questions at the time of writing.

