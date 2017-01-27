The Ezimambeni centre was completed in 2014 but has never been opened. Mbatha says soon after it was built‚ the social development department demanded that the keys be handed over.

Numerous attempts by GroundUp to reach department spokesperson Ncumisa Ndelu by e-mail and telephone since January 19 have been unsuccessful.

"The children in this area are being denied a place where they can be kids and be prepared for school‚" said Mbatha. But when asked if he had sent reports to the national lottery‚ he said he had not.

Nonkululeko Zondi‚ customer liaison officer at the national lottery‚ said she could not comment as information on grant recipients was confidential. She said organisations that had been awarded grants were expected to "give a report at least after a year following the grant provision".

"If there are any reports of irregularities‚ site visits and investigations are then made‚" she said.

Ezimambeni traditional leader Aaron Mazibuko said the reason why the centres were not operating was conflict between Mbatha and the social development department in Nkandla.

"At first there was conflict over the name of the centre‚ because Mbatha wanted to call it Siphiwesihle [beautiful gift] but the [department] wanted the centre called S’khulangemfundo [we are growing with knowledge]. Thereafter there was havoc over an official handover‚ with [the department] wanting to take over and handle the centre themselves. With no resolution‚ children are still without a development centre."

Fakazi Madlala‚ traditional leader from Thulani‚ said the department was deliberately delaying the project. "We have been waiting for these centres that were promised to us for years now‚" he said.

Nomasonto Shezi‚ who has a qualification in childhood development‚ works as a volunteer‚ holding classes in her neighbour’s rondavel. She said she teaches 16 children with help from her neighbours. They cook for the children who often come to the crèche hungry.

"In an area such as Ezimambeni where underdevelopment is rife‚ the development of children from the ages of nought to five years old is ignored. I do as much as I can to help keep the children active and in an environment suitable for a child’s development‚ with other kids‚" Shezi said.