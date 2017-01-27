Already under financial strain, consumers will have to face a rise in fuel prices from Wednesday, February 1. The petrol price will go up by 29c/l for both 95 and 93 octane, while the two grades of diesel will increase by 21c/l.

Illuminating paraffin will cost between 17c/l and 22c/l more. The maximum retail price of liquefied petroleum gas will go up 21c/kg.

"The rand appreciated against the dollar during the period under review‚ on average‚ when compared to the previous period," the Department of Energy said late on Friday. However, it said the average international product prices of petrol‚ diesel and illuminating paraffin had increased during the month.

The price of Brent crude has been creeping up since both oil cartel Opec and some non-Opec members, such as Russia, decided late last year to cut global production to boost prices.