Manyi’s criticism of Fica bill shows ANC is funded on ill-gotten gains, says EFF
Party says Mzwanele Manyi’s attempt to hijack the Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment Bill to solve the Guptas’ problems is a demonstration of desperation
Mzwanele Manyi’s contention that passing the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) Amendment Bill will mean that the "ANC will be broke" shows that the party "is funded on ill-gotten gains"‚ the EFF said.
EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi also said the "attempt by Manyi to hijack the ... bill to try and solve the Guptas’ problems of closed bank accounts is a clear demonstration of desperation".
Manyi‚ speaking as president of the Progressive Professionals Forum‚ on Wednesday vowed to take President Jacob Zuma to court if he signed the bill into law‚ telling Parliament the legislation would scare off backers and donors and when the 2019 national elections come around‚ the ANC will be "as broke as hell".
Zuma returned the bill to Parliament last year‚ citing concerns that a clause allowing for searches without a warrant was unconstitutional because it limited the right to privacy.
Ndlozi said on Friday the EFF "believes that the Fica bill is a step in the right direction in the fight against massive financial crimes and illicit financial flows that define SA".
"For a very long time‚ SA has been a playground of financial criminals who are involved in money laundering and many other instances of illicit financial flows without consequences‚" he added.
Ndlozi said Manyi had contended that "the bill criminalises black people"‚ but the "majority of companies‚ particularly multinational corporations across all sectors‚ that are party to financial crimes are not owned by black people‚ but are owned by a group of [a] few white males".
"To further say that‚ due to Fica bill‚ the ANC will be broke‚ Manyi is unconsciously confirming a view that the ANC is funded on ill-gotten gains and people are stealing from the poor to fund ANC billion-rand campaigns and secret propaganda war rooms‚" he said.
The latter was a reference to reports that emerged this week that alleged the ANC had set up a covert campaign to boost itself and degrade opposition parties. The ANC distanced itself from the campaign.
Ndlozi took aim at Manyi’s support of the politically connected Gupta family‚ saying: "Banks must adhere to the law regardless of the individuals’ concerns and bring to the attention of the relevant authorities cases where there is reasonable suspicion of financial crimes."
Manyi has been critical of the major banks’ decision to cease doing business with Gupta-owned businesses.
Ndlozi also said: "Zuma’s concerns about the constitutionality provisions relating to warrant-less searches in the of the bill is unfounded and all legal opinions have found that the concerns are baseless and have no legal standing‚ and that the bill is in fact constitutional."
TMG Digital
