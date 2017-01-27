Mzwanele Manyi’s contention that passing the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) Amendment Bill will mean that the "ANC will be broke" shows that the party "is funded on ill-gotten gains"‚ the EFF said.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi also said the "attempt by Manyi to hijack the ... bill to try and solve the Guptas’ problems of closed bank accounts is a clear demonstration of desperation".

Manyi‚ speaking as president of the Progressive Professionals Forum‚ on Wednesday vowed to take President Jacob Zuma to court if he signed the bill into law‚ telling Parliament the legislation would scare off backers and donors and when the 2019 national elections come around‚ the ANC will be "as broke as hell".

Zuma returned the bill to Parliament last year‚ citing concerns that a clause allowing for searches without a warrant was unconstitutional because it limited the right to privacy.

Ndlozi said on Friday the EFF "believes that the Fica bill is a step in the right direction in the fight against massive financial crimes and illicit financial flows that define SA".

"For a very long time‚ SA has been a playground of financial criminals who are involved in money laundering and many other instances of illicit financial flows without consequences‚" he added.

Ndlozi said Manyi had contended that "the bill criminalises black people"‚ but the "majority of companies‚ particularly multinational corporations across all sectors‚ that are party to financial crimes are not owned by black people‚ but are owned by a group of [a] few white males".