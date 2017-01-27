National

Hawks arrest more alleged licensing department fraudsters

27 January 2017 - 16:32 PM Staff Writer
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Six more employees in Johannesburg’s licensing department have been arrested by the Hawks serious commercial crime investigation team.

The latest arrest brings to 14 the number of suspects arrested so far‚ the Hawks said in a statement on Friday.

The six suspects‚ aged between 28 and 53‚ were arrested on Thursday as part of a continuing investigation.

The case of Victor Nkosi‚ Nompumelelo Olifant‚ Quimaal Sallie and Andre Witte is set for February 14. Mildred Njody and Micah Moyo will appear in court on March 1.

The suspects are accused of having colluded with people renewing their driver’s licences by removing outstanding traffic fines from the system in exchange for bribes.

The arrests came ahead of Gauteng’s roads and transport MEC Ismail Vadi’s announcement on Thursday of "major anticorruption measures for all provincial and municipal driver licensing testing centres".

Earlier this week‚ it emerged that the City of Johannesburg had suspended more than 70 officials.

The Hawks said more arrests were imminent.

Ismail Vadi wields axe against corruption

Gauteng’s MEC for roads and transport vows to crack down on bribe payers; concedes there is syndicated crime at provincial and municipal licensing ...
National
1 day ago

Syndicate accepted bribes to clear unpaid road fines in Gauteng

The total financial loss to the government is estimated to be R42m‚ Gauteng MEC for roads and transport Ismail Vadi says
National
1 day ago

More than 70 licensing officials suspended for alleged fraud

The City of Joburg says there were nearly 1,000 cases of fraud and corruption at licensing departments across the city between February 2008 and ...
National
4 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
More woes for consumers as fuel prices set to ...
National
2.
Hawks arrest more alleged licensing department ...
National
3.
Johannesburg Water cut supply to water-wasting ...
National
4.
Sending out SABC report without recommendations ...
National / Media

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.