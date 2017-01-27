Six more employees in Johannesburg’s licensing department have been arrested by the Hawks serious commercial crime investigation team.

The latest arrest brings to 14 the number of suspects arrested so far‚ the Hawks said in a statement on Friday.

The six suspects‚ aged between 28 and 53‚ were arrested on Thursday as part of a continuing investigation.

The case of Victor Nkosi‚ Nompumelelo Olifant‚ Quimaal Sallie and Andre Witte is set for February 14. Mildred Njody and Micah Moyo will appear in court on March 1.

The suspects are accused of having colluded with people renewing their driver’s licences by removing outstanding traffic fines from the system in exchange for bribes.

The arrests came ahead of Gauteng’s roads and transport MEC Ismail Vadi’s announcement on Thursday of "major anticorruption measures for all provincial and municipal driver licensing testing centres".

Earlier this week‚ it emerged that the City of Johannesburg had suspended more than 70 officials.

The Hawks said more arrests were imminent.