Country says farewell to jazz legend Thandi Klaasen

Klaasen died last week at the age of 86

27 January 2017 - 13:41 PM Staff Writer
Thandi Klaasen's grave. Picture: ABIGAIL JAVIER
Hundreds of friends‚ family‚ fans and high-profile dignitaries have gathered at the DJ Thomas Hall in Alberton, to bid farewell to jazz legend Thandi Klaasen.

Klaasen died last week at the age of 86 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

The musician and political stalwart will be laid to rest at the Thomas Nkosi Memorial Park‚ Heroes Acre in Boksburg.

It was an emotionally charged service as those close to Klaasen fondly remembered the contribution she made to the country through music.

High-profile personalities including former president Thabo Mbeki‚ musicians Dorothy Masuka‚ Caiphus Semenya and Abigail Kubeka attended the service.

