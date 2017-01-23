National

Rob Davies to meet his UK counterpart to discuss Brexit

Trade and industry minister’s two-day visit to Britain is also intended to showcase investment opportunities in priority sectors in SA

23 January 2017 - 07:59 AM Linda Ensor
Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies is meeting UK Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox over the next two days to discuss SA’s trade relations with Britain post Brexit.

The minister’s two-day visit to the UK is also intended to showcase investment opportunities in priority sectors in SA, including business process services (BPS) and renewable energy.

During the visit Davies will also engage with UK agricultural importers.

According to the Department of Trade and Industry’s trade rankings up to August 2016, the UK was ranked SA’s seventh-largest export partner in the world and ranked SA’s second-largest export partner in the EU region.

