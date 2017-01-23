Fugitive lawyer behind bars after Oudtshoorn arrest

A Western Cape lawyer on the run from police after being convicted of fraud and theft has been imprisoned after he was arrested in Oudtshoorn.

Jacques Thomas du Preez‚ who was convicted for swindling a client out of R900,000‚ was to have handed himself over to correctional services officials in November last year but failed to do so.

He was convicted in 2015 in the George Magistrate’s Court and he had been out on bail while he appealed his conviction.

Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said Du Preez had begun serving his five-year jail sentence after he was arrested by detectives from the Serious Commercial Crimes Court on Friday.

He said Du Preez was meant to have surrendered himself through his lawyer in November last year to prison officials after he lost his appeal‚ but he failed to do so.

"Allegations that Du Preez was continuing to swindle people while out on bail are currently being investigated. It is believed that he was coaxing R5 donations from his Facebook followers and others under the guise that it was to pay for one of his needy clients legal fees.

"He apparently also stated that this was in exchange for free legal advice he had given to people over the years. These allegations are now also being investigated."

