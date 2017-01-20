National

SA’s farmers ready for the armyworms tormenting neighbours, says Agri SA

20 January 2017 - 08:19 AM Ernest Mabuza
Small scale farmer Mutale Sikaona and agricultural officials examine maize plants affected by armyworms in Keembe district, Zambia. Picture: REUTERS, JEAN MANDELA
South African farmers are not worried about an invasion of armyworms despite the pesky caterpillars devastating maize crops in three neighbouring countries.

Instead‚ the plight of farmers in the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) could be beneficial to SA farmers‚ who could export to the other countries as SA faces a bumper maize crop this season.

Malawi reported earlier in January that armyworms had destroyed 2,000ha of crops in the past few weeks. The outbreak in Malawi follows one in Zambia‚ where the army was deployed to battle the armyworms‚ and Zimbabwe.

Armyworms are caterpillars capable of destroying entire crops in a matter of weeks. They get their names from their habit of marching in large numbers into crops‚ like a military formation.

Agri SA senior economist Hamlet Hlomendlini said on Thursday that maize production in the current season‚ which ended in April‚ was estimated to reach more than 12-million tonnes compared with 7.5-million tonnes in the previous season.

Hlomendlini said this had been possible due to good rains that had fallen since October last year and more rain was expected to fall during the course of the year.

In a normal season‚ SA produces 12.5-million tonnes of maize and is usually a net exporter of the crop.

However‚ the maize yield last season was low as a result of the drought and SA had to import maize to meet the country’s demand.

"We are not certain about the extent of the damage of crops in other countries‚ but with the situation in SA‚ we may need to export to other countries‚" Grain SA economist Duan van der Walt said.

Van der Walt said Grain SA was not sure whether there were any armyworms in the maize crops that had been planted in SA.

He said the first crop estimates would be out on February 28.

"At this point we only have intention to plant 2.46-million hectares. But there are [a] few battles to overcome in terms of follow-up rains during the pollination phase‚" Van der Walt said.

Hlomendlini said if the rainfall continued and grain production improved as predicted‚ the country was likely to see a drop in food prices, probably in the third quarter of 2017.

Agri SA’s director of natural resources‚ Nic Opperman‚ said South African farmers were well informed about how to control armyworms‚ which farmers had had to deal with in the past.

TMG Digital

